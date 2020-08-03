Cassper Nyovest grieves loss of his dad

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, is grieving the loss of his father, Edgar Dikgole.

The musician revealed on Sunday that his father had passed away. Posting on social media he said: “RIP papa. Thank you for everything.”

Cassper clarified that Dikgole wasn’t his biological father but he did help raise him.

“I see some people are confused about this post. I know I don’t need to explain myself but just to put the facts out, this man was not my biological father but he lived with my mom for years and he has been the man in my mom’s life for years hence he is my dad. RIP Papa Edgar.”

View this post on Instagram RIP papa. Thank you for everything. A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo ???????? (@casspernyovest) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:23am PDT





Dikgole was 71 years old, a former Radio Pop presenter, and had been sick for a long time, The Daily Sun reports.

