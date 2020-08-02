‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ days may be numbered

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been dogged by toxic workplace allegations for the past few weeks and it seems the star of the show may have reached her breaking point.

After allegations of sexual misconduct, a toxic work culture at the show from former employees, Ellen DeGeneres has since apologised.

There are reports that Ellen was thinking of cancelling the show due to the allegations. E!News reports that executive producer Andy Lassner said the rumours surrounding the future of the longtime are not correct.

He responded to a tweet from a follower who suggested the show’s days are numbered.

“I seriously wish you well. If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations (I, personally, have stopped watching) I hope you are able to find employment quickly. Your twitter account always made me laugh,” a Twitter follower said.

Lassner replied: “Nobody is going off the air.”

Nobody is going off the air.

And #GoKingsGo — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 30, 2020



The allegations are not directly at Ellen despite some former employees calling her mean. The allegations are against three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all the people. It is alleged they have created a culture of bullying, being mean, even telling guests to look not Ellen in the eyes when they meet her.

Ellen finally addressed the allegations surrounding her show: “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

“For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show… My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that,” she said in a statement.

Investigations are underway by Warner Productions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.