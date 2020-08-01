Five things you need to know about Norma Gigaba

With their contentious marriage in the spotlight once again, former minister Malusi Gigaba decision to lay criminal charges against his wife Norma Gigaba on Friday has further reignited the scandal surrounding their relationship.

Norma was arrested based on allegations of assault and damage to property, she is expected to appear in court on Monday. A video circulating online alleges that Norma keyed a black Mercedes G-Wagon written cheater all over it.

So who is Norma Gigaba? Here is what we know:

She has a foundation

She is a chairperson of the Noma Gigaba (NG) Foundation which aims to improve educational opportunities for impoverished children in South Africa.

Norma is an IT specialist

Her nickname “Mrs Gigabytes” due to the amount of knowledge she has IT and has credited herself for helping her husband who was then home affairs minister to transform the department’s IT skills.

The couple tied the knot in 2014

Norma married Malusi in 2014, they have two sons from the marriage. It was revealed in 2017 that Malusi had an affair with Buhle Mkhize, a New York-based stylist who released all the details of their relationship to the public.

Norma prides herself in her philanthropy

Not just from her foundation, she has dedicated her public platform in empowering women across the country and publicly supporting female black-owned businesses.

She is quite the socialite

From attending Somizi Mohlongo’s wedding to Mohale Motaung, front row at SA Fashion Week and taking snaps of her travels for her over 900,000 followers on Instagram. Norma has made a name for herself.

