What to watch on TV tonight: You can binge-watch all five seasons of SA’s favourite prison drama

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Idols SA

Season 16

The popular singing competition returns with a new season!

The first episode kicked off with the audition tour which sees ProVerb, Randall, Unathi and Somizi – along with guest judge Cassper Nyovest – search for the next music star in Cape Town.

Airs Sundays at 5.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) with repeats on Mondays at 5.30pm

Chicago Fire

Season 6

Firefighters and paramedics in work together to save lives on a regular basis. They also face personal issues, but keep them aside in order to focus on their profession.

In the latest episode, Brett attempts to make a lifesaving decision in the field, while Molly’s North prepares to open its doors.

Airs Mondays at 8.30pm on e.tv

Lockdown

Season 5

You can binge-watch all five seasons of South Africa’s favourite prison drama.

The series is set in the fictional Thabazimbi Women’s Correctional Facility where power and survival mean everything.

The show tackles a range of topics including corruption, bullying, sexual abuse and crime. These stories, which are based on real women, reflect the reality faced by those in prison.

Available on Showmax

Die Ware Naarheid Met Schalk Bezuidenhout

Season 3

A satirical news program presented by Schalk Bezuidenhout. With the help of his correspondents, Erns Grundling and Bibi Slippers, the comedian brings viewers tongue-in-cheek reports on current affairs.

Schalk Bezuidenhout, Bennie Fourie and Alfred Adriaan go looking for the comic highlights in this week’s news and Schalk talks to Boer Soek ‘n Vrou presenter Marciel Hopkins.

Airs Mondays at 8.30pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144). Also available on Showmax

Seriously Single

A local comedy set in Johannesburg that follows serial monogamist Dineo (Fulu Mugovhani) as she navigates the modern-day dating world alongside her best friend and partner in crime, the commitment-phobe Noni (Tumi Morake).

When Dineo meets Lunga (Bohang Moeko) who appears to be the man of her dreams, she begins to uncover what she wants in life and love.

At the same times, Noni unfolds her own story with Max (Yonda Thomas), a bar owner with a heart of gold. The wonderfully comedic misadventures of Dineo and Noni shows the beautiful power of having strong friendships.

Available on Netflix

