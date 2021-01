Acclaimed musician Bongeziwe Mabandla continues to rise with the release of his latest album iimini.

He released his debut album titled Umlilo in 2012 followed by Mangaliso in 2017, which can be described as a spiritual body of work.

His third album was released on 27 March 2020 and was met with much fanfare and global appreciation.

The star has once again unleashed his creative prowess to tell a story through iimini.

