Afro-house sensation Niniola Apata’s star continues to shine bright.

The Nigerian singer captured the hearts of music lovers all around the world following her 2017 debut album, This Is Me.

Her hit single “Maradona” featuring DJ Snake dominated South African airwaves and dance floors.

And if her new track “Addiction” from her upcoming album is anything to go by, she is here to stay.

