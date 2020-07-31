DJ Zinhle ‘s home is coming together…and it’s amazing

Whether it’s DJ Maphorisa cleaning his kitchen, Somizi showing of his Smeg appliances range or Kendal Jenner giving us a video tour of her new house – the public love sneak peeks inside celeb homes.

So, it’s no surprise that DJ Zinhle has decided to show off her newly installed motorised patio blinds this week.

Clearly chuffed with her latest décor upgrade, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m so happy, honestly couldn’t wait to get these motorized patio blinds installed. Thank you so much Leon from @galaxyblindsjhb for your professionalism, great work & making sure I’m using the best motor from @somfyza, really the best for home automation. @blinddesigns_sa.”

Zinhle completed building her dream home three years ago and fans are clearly impressed with the little additions.

Comments ranged from “When outside looks like inside” to “Your home is a dream” and “I want to visit.”

