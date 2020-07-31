AKA says he’s retiring from hip hop (again) – tweeps are not having it

The Supa Mega himself AKA says he is “done” with local hip hop because he is too “big” for that category.

Posting a series of tweets announcing the decision to “retire” he said: “Year after I year I compete on the charts against the best that this cowntry has to offer … DOESNT MATTER WHAT GENRE. SA Hip Hop, I’m sorry, but it’s official … I RETIRE. I kiss you on your forehead. I’m too mainstream, I’m too Supa Mass Mega … I’m the Makro of this shit.”

If your memory serves you well then you would recall this is not the first time the musician has announced his retirement. During his promotion for ‘Touch My Blood’ album in 2018, he made the same pronouncement for many, it was a publicity stunt.

So this time is it any different? AKA posted a chart that showed he is the sixth most played artist on radio in the country the past week. Even comparing himself to international pop star Justin Bieber for the number of hits he has.

Tweeps were not impressed, same saying the rapper was never part of local hip hop.

You have never been part of it anyway! pic.twitter.com/xBR4u2U0HC — star (@NALEDI_011) July 31, 2020





You’re on your marketing stunts again ???????? pic.twitter.com/goOdDYt1cU — Commissar Manyangatsi???? (@Manyangatsii) July 31, 2020





With some Cassper Nyovest fans rejoicing in AKA’s “retirement” he quickly clapped back to any slander.

HOW YOU IN MY MENTIONS TALKING BOUT PLUGS ???? WHEN YOUR JACKET REDBAT, AND YOUR EYEBROWS DONE. https://t.co/zWZcAz8ulU — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 31, 2020

I DONT WANNA BE MEAN BUT YOUR DRIP IS A PROBLEM/ YOU LOOK LIKE THE TYPE OF GUY WHO BUY HIS SNEAKERS AT MARKHAMS. https://t.co/qfIG3XJ6uO — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 31, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.