Celebs & viral 31.7.2020 01:20 pm

AKA says he’s retiring from hip hop (again) – tweeps are not having it

Sandisiwe Mbhele
AKA says he’s retiring from hip hop (again) – tweeps are not having it

Rapper AKA. Photo: Instagram @akaworldwide

The rapper clapped back: “…You look like the type of guy who buys his sneakers at Markhams”.

The Supa Mega himself AKA says he is “done” with local hip hop because he is too “big” for that category.

Posting a series of tweets announcing the decision to “retire” he said: “Year after I year I compete on the charts against the best that this cowntry has to offer … DOESNT MATTER WHAT GENRE. SA Hip Hop, I’m sorry, but it’s official … I RETIRE. I kiss you on your forehead. I’m too mainstream, I’m too Supa Mass Mega … I’m the Makro of this shit.”

If your memory serves you well then you would recall this is not the first time the musician has announced his retirement. During his promotion for ‘Touch My Blood’ album in 2018, he made the same pronouncement for many, it was a publicity stunt.

So this time is it any different? AKA posted a chart that showed he is the sixth most played artist on radio in the country the past week. Even comparing himself to international pop star Justin Bieber for the number of hits he has.

 

 

Tweeps were not impressed, same saying the rapper was never part of local hip hop.


 


With some Cassper Nyovest fans rejoicing in AKA’s “retirement” he quickly clapped back to any slander.


For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What SA celebs have been saying about the Black Lives Matter movement 28.7.2020
Cassper says media will paint soon-to-be broke celebs as ‘dumb’ 24.7.2020
AKA sends cash to ultimate fan for voting for him 23.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 