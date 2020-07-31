Lifestyle 31.7.2020 11:30 am

Don’t be a Minnie Dlamini -get your separation anxiety under control

Hayden Horner
Don’t be a Minnie Dlamini -get your separation anxiety under control

Minnie Dlamini is extra clingy with husband during lockdown.

Separation anxiety is more common than we know and can destroy solid friendships, family ties and romantic relationships.

South African on-air personality, actress and model Minnie Dlamini says she has started experiencing some serious separation anxiety when her hubby is away – even for a short period of time.

She humorously Tweeted this week how clingy she has become during the lockdown period.

“Yoh this lockdown has given me some serious separation anxiety ???????????? Hubby was away for 3 days, and although I had some great company I felt like I was missing a limb ???????? So glad he’s back ???? So now I’m following him around everywhere ????He’s SOOO ANNOYED ????,” she wrote.

Separation anxiety is more common than most of us realise and can sometime lead to the demise of solid friendships, family ties and romantic relationships.

The condition is when someone is afraid of being separated from a particular person, persons, or even a pet.

However, while many people associate separation anxiety with children, adults can also experience the condition. A person may also manifest physical symptoms related to separation anxiety.

Here are 5 recommended treatments for the disorder:

  1. Group therapy
  2. Family therapy
  3. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)
  4. Dialectical behavioural therapy (DBT)
  5. Medications such as antidepressants, buspirone or benzodiazepines

REMEMBER: Your medical doctor is always best suited to diagnose you and recommend the correct treatments.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What SA celebs have been saying about the Black Lives Matter movement 28.7.2020
Isolation, financial stress lead to lockdown mental health pandemic 17.7.2020
Seeking help for frail mental health ‘nothing to be ashamed of’ 17.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 