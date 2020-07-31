Don’t be a Minnie Dlamini -get your separation anxiety under control

South African on-air personality, actress and model Minnie Dlamini says she has started experiencing some serious separation anxiety when her hubby is away – even for a short period of time.

She humorously Tweeted this week how clingy she has become during the lockdown period.

“Yoh this lockdown has given me some serious separation anxiety ???????????? Hubby was away for 3 days, and although I had some great company I felt like I was missing a limb ???????? So glad he’s back ???? So now I’m following him around everywhere ????He’s SOOO ANNOYED ????,” she wrote.

Separation anxiety is more common than most of us realise and can sometime lead to the demise of solid friendships, family ties and romantic relationships.

The condition is when someone is afraid of being separated from a particular person, persons, or even a pet.

However, while many people associate separation anxiety with children, adults can also experience the condition. A person may also manifest physical symptoms related to separation anxiety.

Here are 5 recommended treatments for the disorder:

Group therapy Family therapy Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) Dialectical behavioural therapy (DBT) Medications such as antidepressants, buspirone or benzodiazepines

REMEMBER: Your medical doctor is always best suited to diagnose you and recommend the correct treatments.

