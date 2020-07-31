Wiseman Zitha and Tumi Masemola join the cast of ‘The River’

Actor and model Wiseman Zitha has joined that cast of 1Magic’s The River.

He plays the role of Mondli and made his debut on the show on 29 July.

From the looks of things, his character is set to shake things up between Andile and his fiancé, Njabulo.

Njabulo returned from Argentina with a new bae and it seemed that their entanglement is quite serious.

But Andile hasn’t stopped smiling since his soon-to-be-husband returned and announced to everyone that he and Njabulo are getting married in four weeks.

Watch how things play out in the love triangle.

Zitha shot to fame as Musa Baloyi in the popular SABC soapie Giyani: The Land of Blood.

Actress Tumi Masemola has also joined the award-winning telenovela.

She will play the character of Cobra’s baby mama who appeared out of nowhere with a teenage boy.

Cobra and Bontle had the boy, Morena, while they were still together in high school. But Cobra wasn’t aware that Morena was his child until Bontle dropped him off at the Mokoena house.

Masemola shared a picture on Instagram of herself on set, with the caption: “What a great set experience working with amazing performers and a skilful, warm crew.”

She also posted a video of a scene from The River showing the moment when she introduced the boy to Cobra’s family.

View this post on Instagram Cobreezy baby mama #theriver1magic A post shared by Tumi Masemola (@tumifromthegang) on Jul 28, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

