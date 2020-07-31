Zodwa’s making new music (plus how she gave me 5 minutes of Insta fame)

For no reason other than doing my job I somehow became part of this story.

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu revealed that she is going to be part of musician TNS’s new song about her and that they will be shooting the new music video on Friday.

Obviously I contacted Zodwa for this story and unexpectedly she hilariously decided to publish our conversation on social media.



Speaking The Citizen she said she is absolutely excited about this: “We’ve been in talks with TNS for about two months he said he’s been in studio making a song named after me. It’s our song because we will be touring together and doing radio interviews together.”

Zodwa said hopefully the country will up in November or December so that they can do this tour together. The song will also feature Luque, Danger and Peela.



The shooting of the music video takes place in Kwa-Mashu in KwaZulu0Natal and will be released on in September.

