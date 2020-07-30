Rapper YoungstaCPT opens a barbershop

South African rap artist YoungstaCPT took to his social media page to announce he’d launched his latest business initiative – a barbershop.

“A year ago we opened the doors to our first two stores. As our marathon continues, tomorrow we launch our barbershop on the block called Y?Gentleman. Salutas (Thank you) to the team for pushing during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he wrote on his Twitter feed.

A year ago we opened the doors to our 1st stores @ygen_apparelcpt & Unwantedkicksza, as our marathon continues, tomorrow we launch our barber shop on the blocc called ‘Y?GENTLEMAN’ headed up by @MuffinManCPT & co & SALUTAS to the team for pushing during the Covid pandemic #3T ???? pic.twitter.com/kJAzarQLZJ — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) July 28, 2020

The Cape Town-based star is a man of many talents and the men’s hair and grooming establishment is not his first foray into the business realm.

In 2010 he created Y?GEN, which is a one-stop entertainment shop, positioned as an agency representing artistry, events and trade – such as his clothing brand.

Fans, clearly impressed by the musician’s latest business enterprise, swarmed his Twitter page with congratulations.

@Trey_DT said: “Well done bro this is top tier”, while @byronfuller_za wrote: “Youngsta really making boss moves.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.