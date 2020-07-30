Celebs & viral 30.7.2020 04:09 pm

Rapper YoungstaCPT opens a barbershop

Hayden Horner
YoungstaCPT

The men’s hair and grooming establishment is not his first foray into business.

South African rap artist YoungstaCPT took to his social media page to announce he’d launched his latest business initiative – a barbershop.

“A year ago we opened the doors to our first two stores. As our marathon continues, tomorrow we launch our barbershop on the block called Y?Gentleman. Salutas (Thank you) to the team for pushing during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he wrote on his Twitter feed.

The Cape Town-based star is a man of many talents and the men’s hair and grooming establishment is not his first foray into the business realm.

In 2010 he created Y?GEN, which is a one-stop entertainment shop, positioned as an agency representing artistry, events and trade – such as his clothing brand.

Fans, clearly impressed by the musician’s latest business enterprise, swarmed his Twitter page with congratulations.

@Trey_DT said: “Well done bro this is top tier”, while @byronfuller_za wrote: “Youngsta really making boss moves.”

