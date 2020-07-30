Celebs & viral 30.7.2020 04:52 pm

Adhere to social regulations in private spaces after testing positive for Covid-19, says Vanessa Padi

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Vanessa Padi. Photo: Instagram

Celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, Padi said the celebrations weren’t as grand as her Cape Town trip last year.

Social media influencer and stylist Vanessa Padi says her birthday celebrations this year were quite difficult.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she said that she, her mother, aunt, and her sister tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday.

“My mom contracted the virus from one of her colleagues and it was transmitted to the rest of us at home. My world turned upside down. My family was worried sick about my mother given that she falls under the age range that is mostly affected by the fatality of this virus.”

Padi said they decided early this week to send her mother to the hospital as she was not getting better at home. Her mother’s health has since improved and they were all “getting stronger”, she added.

“The biggest lesson I’ve taken from this period is how important it is for us not to only give Covid-19 external existence. This means trying your best to adhere to social regulations even in private spaces.”

She thanked all the people who sent her well wishes on her birthday and supported her during this time.

