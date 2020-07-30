Celebs & viral 30.7.2020 02:34 pm

WATCH: Kendall Jenner Takes Us Inside Her Stylish Home

Hayden Horner
Kendall Jenner languishing in her stylish new home.

The gorgeous bohemian-style abode will make any visitor overstay their welcome.

From reconstructive surgery to scandalous relationships and even sex tapes, the Kardashians are known for their affinity for excess.

And if you think keeping with this family’s lavish antics is fatiguing, then you don’t stand a chance against their extensive property portfolio – with 24-year-old Kendall Jenner having just recently added her name to the title deed.

However, Kendall’s gorgeous bohemian-style abode is far from excessive and has a lived-in look and feel that would make any visitor overstay their welcome.

Kendal’s property purchase also makes her the latest Kardashian-Jenner to land the cover of Architectural Digest.

“I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” she told the magazine.

“My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

Previously, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have shared their homes with the magazine.

So totally smitten is she with her new home, that she gave fans a video tour of the house.

Watch the video here:

 

