MUST SEE: Multimillion-rand Jozi mansion still for sale

A luxurious Houghton-based Joburg mansion, aptly nicknamed “Gatsby”, is struggling to attract buyers – and the price may just have something to do with it.

The 8-bedroom monstrosity was initially put on the market in 2017 for a whopping R110 million, then went on the market again in January 2020 at a reduced price of R92 million and included a luxurious Rolls-Royce Wraith.

However, even the collectors edition car could not snag interested buyers and so the home’s price has now been reduced to R89 million.

Designed and built by the Pellerade Design Group and initially conceived as a private hotel, the five-storey, 2000 square meter mansion boasts a luxurious private night club as well as its own wellness spa, library, gymnasium, business/conference facilities, heated indoor swimming pool and outdoor training pool.

Despite being fitted with glass frontages that allow for incredible views, bespoke furnishings, rare artwork as well as all the usual modern features, the home is not budging on the market and the current owner has now even resorted to advertising on Gumtree.

But seriously, who in South Africa has that much cash in their stash to even consider purchasing this property?

“We are seeing several homes priced just under the R100-million mark being listed as clients start to move their investment properties.

“The Gatsby is certainly a gem and the new owner will be extremely pleased with it,” Gumtree Head of Property Barrie Swart said in a statement.

Take a look inside the mansion here:

