#Travelgram: Kruger National Park tops Instagram parks list

9. Kruger National park, South Africa. With expansive wildlife and hectares this is the only entry from Africa in the top 10 with about 567,000 Instagram posts. Photo: iStock

Mainland Aggregates has collected Instagram data to reveal the world’s most beautiful national parks according to the social media app, and the Kruger National Park made it into the top 10.

Its easy to see why the Kruger National Park is there, in ninth place. With nearly two million hectares of diversity, historical and archaeological sights, rustic African bush, scenic accommodation, and endless hikes it has become a firm favourite for safari lovers.

Another African entry is Serengeti National Park in Tanzania which landed in the 12th spot. Rich with wildlife, the famous big five, endless sunrises and sunsets, it has also become an ultimate safari destination for many.

This is the top 10 most Instagrammed national parks in the world:

 

