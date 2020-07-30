Travelgram: Kruger National Park tops Instagram parks list

Mainland Aggregates has collected Instagram data to reveal the world’s most beautiful national parks according to the social media app, and the Kruger National Park made it into the top 10.

Its easy to see why the Kruger National Park is there, in ninth place. With nearly two million hectares of diversity, historical and archaeological sights, rustic African bush, scenic accommodation, and endless hikes it has become a firm favourite for safari lovers.

Another African entry is Serengeti National Park in Tanzania which landed in the 12th spot. Rich with wildlife, the famous big five, endless sunrises and sunsets, it has also become an ultimate safari destination for many.

This is the top 10 most Instagrammed national parks in the world:

1/10 1. Grand Canyon in the United States is the most Instagrammed national park with over 3.6 million posts. Photo: iStock 2/10 2. Yosemite Valley National Park in the Untied States. With over 2.8 million Instagram posts. 3/10 3. Lake District National Park in America. Is the third most Instagrammed national park with over 2.5 million posts. Photo: iStock 4/10 4. Moraine lake with snow-covered peaks above it in Banff National Park of Canada. 2.4 million Instagram posts. Photo: iStock 5/10 5. Yellowstone National Park. Featuring dramatic features an area atop is a volcanic hot spot. With 1.3 million Instagram post. Photo: iStock 6/10 6. Zion National Park. Beautiful narrow hiking spots fill this park is to see why with over 960,000 Instagram posts. Photo: iStock 7/10 7. Glacier National Park in northern Montana, US. This park has over 700,000 Instagram posts. Photo: iStock 8/10 8. Torres del Paine mountains in Patagonia, Chile. This stunning park has about 568,000 Instagram posts. Photo: iStock 9/10 9. Kruger National park, South Africa. With expansive wildlife and hectares this is the only entry from Africa in the top 10 with about 567,000 Instagram posts. Photo: iStock 10/10 10. Rocky Mountains National Park, Colorado, USA. On Instagram it has over 536,000 posts. Photo: iStock

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.