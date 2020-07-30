Celebs & viral 30.7.2020 10:57 am

Sorry guys, Berita is officially off the market as she’s married now

Citizen reporter
Sorry guys, Berita is officially off the market as she’s married now

Berita. Picture: Supplied

‘I am the luckiest girl in the world united for life with the love of my life,’ said the singer.

Afrosoul singer Berita has announced that she is officially off the market.

She took to Instagram to share  that she got married to the love of her life over the weekend.

The revelation came as a surprise to fans as the star is usually quiet about her personal life.

The ceremony took place under strict lockdown regulations, but the multi-award-winning songstress said that a big celebration would occur once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Berita can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beach with her husband, Nhlamulo Baloyi.

“I enjoy our privacy but this is God’s blessing, I share from a place of pure bliss, love, joy and gratitude,” she wrote.

“The coming together of two families is a beautiful sacred occasion in African culture. This past weekend the Khumalo and the Baloyi families came together (with a little help from technology due to Covid).

“I am the luckiest girl in the world united for life with the love of my life.

“And on that note please drop me a song for my wedding playlist I am collecting, we’ve got to celebrate all our blessings in a big way once the Covid pandemic is behind us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I enjoy our privacy but this is God’s blessing, I share from a place of pure bliss, love, joy and gratitude. The coming together of two families is a beautiful sacred occasion in African culture. This past weekend the Khumalo and the Baloyi families came together (with a little help from technology due to COVID). The Khumalos are excited bazifumene inkomo zabo. The Baloyis are excited bamfumene umakoti wabo. Family is everything! I am the luckiest girl in the world united for life with the love of my life. ❤️✨ And on that note please drop me a song for my wedding playlist I am collecting, we’ve got to celebrate all our blessings in a big way once the COVID pandemic is behind us. Gift registry to follow angithi my beribaes ????????????

A post shared by Berita (@beritaafrosoul) on

Nhlamulo also shared a sweet message to his wife on Instagram.

“Thanks to you I now know what it means to be loved, to be valued and to be cherished. Our families are from either side of the Limpopo river and like its waters our love knows no borders.

“We are the weird ones and we love one another as we are. Here’s to forever, I love you Mrs B!”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Berita releases self-titled album 9.6.2017
The rebirth of talented songstress Berita 18.3.2017
Berita wins big 10.11.2015


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 