Sorry guys, Berita is officially off the market as she’s married now

Afrosoul singer Berita has announced that she is officially off the market.

She took to Instagram to share that she got married to the love of her life over the weekend.

The revelation came as a surprise to fans as the star is usually quiet about her personal life.

The ceremony took place under strict lockdown regulations, but the multi-award-winning songstress said that a big celebration would occur once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Berita can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beach with her husband, Nhlamulo Baloyi.

“I enjoy our privacy but this is God’s blessing, I share from a place of pure bliss, love, joy and gratitude,” she wrote.

“The coming together of two families is a beautiful sacred occasion in African culture. This past weekend the Khumalo and the Baloyi families came together (with a little help from technology due to Covid).

“I am the luckiest girl in the world united for life with the love of my life.

“And on that note please drop me a song for my wedding playlist I am collecting, we’ve got to celebrate all our blessings in a big way once the Covid pandemic is behind us.”

Nhlamulo also shared a sweet message to his wife on Instagram.

“Thanks to you I now know what it means to be loved, to be valued and to be cherished. Our families are from either side of the Limpopo river and like its waters our love knows no borders.

“We are the weird ones and we love one another as we are. Here’s to forever, I love you Mrs B!”

