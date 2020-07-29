Prince Kaybee’s girlfriend’s son is totally adorable

Fans of Brown Mbombo were left surprised that the beauty, who is affectionately known as the “twin sister to Blue Mbombo”, actually has a little son.

It was all revealed when she recently shared a funny response she got from her son when she told she had period pains.

“The other day I told my son I have period pains.. boy, legit said “mommy, I have tooth period pains too”????????????????????,” she wrote.

Turns out the adorable little guy is not only a carbon copy of his gorgeous mum but has a wicked sense of humour too.

