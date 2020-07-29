Sizwe Dhlomo hilariously explains infamous pic with Maps and Black Coffee

An image that did the rounds on social media early this year showing snazzily dressed Black Coffee and Maps Maponyane posing with radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo dressed in a farmer’s outfit outside Buns Out has finally been explained.

Speaking on his radio drive show on Kaya FM, Sizwe said the picture was not planned. He said he had noticed that Black Coffee was back in the country they decided to hang out at Maps restaurant (Buns Out) as it had recently opened. Sizwe further says he had just left the farm as the reason he was dressed the way he was.

“So we go to Buns Out and Maps there, he wants to take a picture. Coffee is dressed well, Maps is also always dressed well. I am out there wearing my farmers’ hat, my slippers, they take this picture and they actually post it. These ninjas have like a million followers each. We were trending for the whole day.”



Sizwe said he was the butt of the joke after the picture went viral as people made fun of what he was wearing and his toes.

Everyone is posing nje even the toes???????????? pic.twitter.com/rIIxhDksy9 — Yanga (@Yanga_Mpindelo) January 29, 2020



