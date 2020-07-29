Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode named young ambassadors to fly the flag high

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode’s wins keep adding up and they have bagged ambassadors roles for the country.

The department of arts, sports, and culture have named the young musicians as ambassadors for South Africa. In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the department’s minister Nathi Mthethwa revealed that they had chosen the talented musicians to represent the country.

Master KG said he is grateful that God was able to give him such a beautiful song, Jerusalema, which has taken the world by storm.

Limpopo has in the past few years been producing several hitmakers such as Sho Madjozi, and King Monada, creating unique sounds heard all over.

He said: “There is something special about the music we are doing in Limpopo.” Jerusalema has reached over 50 million views on Youtube and has charted in many dance charts internationally.

The department’s deputy director-general Dr Cynthia Khumalo said they will be working with Zikode and Master KG to fly the flag high and make sure to grow the local music industry.

Mthethwa said: “You are the now and the future. We are happy with what you are doing and in fact our programme of nation-building and social cohesion ties in with everything that you are doing.

“We are going to be with you in building your dreams and the dreams of this nation.”

