Celebs & viral 29.7.2020 12:46 pm

DJ Maphorisa cleans his kitchen after some Twitter pressure

Sandisiwe Mbhele
DJ Maphorisa cleans his kitchen after some Twitter pressure

DJ Maphorisa cleans his kitchen after some Twitter pressure. Photo: Twitter

Not everybody was convinced that the DJ cleaned his own kitchen, and some had a lot to say about a certain brand of appliances.

DJ Maphorisa and the brand SMEG can’t catch a break. The DJ posted a picture of himself cooking, and Twitter dragged him for his “unclean” kitchen after seeing unwashed dishes.

Maphorisa responded to the haters and posted a picture of his kitchen that was cleaned this time: “Well… Ke tla reng mara.

Tweeps were quick to notice that the picture also featured a certain kitchen appliance brand that they see all too often.

With mixed reactions, some said they were fed up with seeing SMEG on their timelines repeatedly, while others weren’t convinced that the DJ cleaned his own kitchen.


However there was still some SMEG appreciation, it doesn’t help that celebs and social media users are feeding into the free publicity of the much-praised and some say overrated appliance brand.




For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Prince Kaybee tells Maphorisa to stop being weak 16.7.2020
Sha Sha gets dragged for DJ Maphorisa’s SAMA flex 13.7.2020
New Scorpion Kings Live concert date confirmed for August 20.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Thabo Mbeki: Mlangeni had ‘very good cause’ to be concerned about ANC

Business Insight The IMF doesn’t play around – terms and conditions apply

Environment Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks

Load Shedding Load shedding looms: Power system is under severe pressure, warns Eskom

Government Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid tender irregularities probe


today in print

Read Today's edition