DJ Maphorisa cleans his kitchen after some Twitter pressure

DJ Maphorisa and the brand SMEG can’t catch a break. The DJ posted a picture of himself cooking, and Twitter dragged him for his “unclean” kitchen after seeing unwashed dishes.

Maphorisa responded to the haters and posted a picture of his kitchen that was cleaned this time: “Well… Ke tla reng mara.”

Tweeps were quick to notice that the picture also featured a certain kitchen appliance brand that they see all too often.

Well….. Ke tla reng mara pic.twitter.com/iTIe440FwM — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 28, 2020

With mixed reactions, some said they were fed up with seeing SMEG on their timelines repeatedly, while others weren’t convinced that the DJ cleaned his own kitchen.

Even with all the monies and success you still have self esteem issues? Always have to prove yourself to people? You still got a long way to go Phori — Kgosi???? (@kgosi_yaBakwena) July 28, 2020

Yazi Phori this Kitchen looks like it was cleaned By a lady.. pic.twitter.com/0EwZz27EaO — Y A Z I???? (@Bebonke_J) July 28, 2020



However there was still some SMEG appreciation, it doesn’t help that celebs and social media users are feeding into the free publicity of the much-praised and some say overrated appliance brand.

I see you went to Somizi awuzama ka di SMEG bafana’s… Congrats ???? pic.twitter.com/l3o3bHiQ6G — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 28, 2020





If I didn’t See SMEG I was gone continue Scrolling ???? pic.twitter.com/x9lQWomcyY — Titus not Tito (@Titus_not_Tito) July 28, 2020





Your kitchen is fine Phori don’t be pressured by broke people bro — Tau ya Morei???????? (@Tevin8r) July 28, 2020



