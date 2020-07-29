What to watch on TV tonight: KaMadonsela confronts her husband about the kiss in ‘Imbewu’

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Binnelanders

Season 10

The soapie is set in and around the fictional private hospital of Binneland Kliniek in Pretoria. Follow the trials, tribulations and trauma of the hospital’s staff and patients.

In the latest episode, everyone reacts with anger, frustration and questions on Hadad’s revelation, and Conrad discusses Delia with Elana.

Hugo’s homework gets Maya in trouble with Annelize, while it becomes very clear that Delia has a secret agenda. Sasha is not very keen on going on a blind date.

Hugo is disillusioned by the way business is being done at Binneland Clinic. Elana is worried about what people think about her brother, while the Ferreiras are unsure how they should react towards Okkie’s diagnoses.

Airs weekdays at 7.30pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144). Also available on Showmax

Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored

Season 1

This reality show tells the story of how Rebecca Libram evolved into socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu, who is known for her controversial outfits and provocative behaviour.

From confronting mortality and buying her own coffin to her Ben 10 relationship, this is Zodwa as you’ve never seen before.

The vosho queen confirmed on Instagram in September 2019 that following the success of season one, Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored has been renewed for a second season.

Airs Wednesdays at 8.30pm on Moja Love (DStv channel 157)

Celebrity Mystery Box

Season 1

Professional chefs Lesego Semenya and Nti Ramaboa invite two celebrities into the kitchen to show off their culinary skills by competing against each other.

The participants need to create an elevated meal from a mystery box of about 10 ingredients. The winner walks away with R10,000 and R5,000 for their chosen charity,

In the latest episode, actor Lungile Radu goes head-to-head with sports journalist OG Molefe.

Airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161)

Foodies are going to love episode 4 of #CelebrityMysteryBox it’s going to feature @OG_Molefe

& @lungile_radu Catch it on the 29th July, Wednesday at 8pm on channel 161 @Mzansimagic ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/UfDu2zmhrC — Master Gee ???? (@Gomolemo_17) July 27, 2020

Uzalo

Season 6

This provocative and authentic series tells the story of two family dynasties – the Mdletshes and the Xulus – and the two young men who carry their hopes and legacies.

The first episode was aired on 9 February 2015 and it is currently the most-watched show in South Africa.

In the latest episode, Sibonelo decides on a permanent solution to get rid of Mazaza.

The battle lines are drawn between two brothers who have recently struck gold. Sbu sets himself up for a major disappointment as he flaunts his role as a father to the world.

Airs weekdays at 8.30pm on SABC 1

Imbewu

Season 3

The story revolves around the Bhengu family, who is haunted by secrets and lies following Ngcolosi’s shocking discovery that his brother Phakade fathered all his children.

In the latest episode, Nkululeko feels betrayed when Zethu admits she told Thokozile his secret.

KaMadonsela confronts her husband about the kiss, what will she do this time?

Thokozile pushes her evil agenda and tells kaMadonsela that they need to get rid of MaZulu, while Ngcolosi’s lawyer Pieter Burger is called to the office.

Airs weekdays at 9.30pm on e.tv

