Maake-Ncube reacts to Kuli Roberts exposing his private comment on her ‘stiff’ acting

The return to acting of outspoken media personality Kuli Roberts on Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen hasn’t been to everyone’s taste.

Playing the thirsty 40-something Mildred, Roberts says while she has noticed the criticism of her acting on social media, it was the call from one certain actor that took her off guard.

She said in an interview with Sowetan Live that veteran actor Sello Maake-Ncube personally called her and told her that her acting was too “stiff” and that he was willing to give her a “masterclass.”

Kuli said she was offended by this and Maake-Ncube has responded. He doesn’t seem impressed that this personal call was shared to the public.

“Casual whisper that got turned into a public careless whisper. Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is ‘too stiff’.”

Below are some of the social media comments on Roberts’ appearance on the telenovela:

Kuli Roberts can’t act. No shade but she can’t.???? — TshepiVodak????️‍???? (@TshepiVodak) July 28, 2020

Time for the truth: Kuli Roberts (Mildred) cannot act. She has a face for radio and a voice for TV. She should stick to radio and leave acting alone #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bRf3uuJXMM — Spiritual Maintenance (@_Miss_Tango) July 9, 2020

That Kuli Roberts story line is forced. Mildred is useless. I’m not hating on Kuli. I like the woman. But her character is a NO!!!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/yyzbyYhOn9 — Wear you mask and sanitize (@tlami22) June 25, 2020

