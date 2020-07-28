Everything you need to know about the #ChallengeAccepted trend

If you’ve opened your social media feed lately and noticed images in black and white of women, you’ve just come across the latest #ChallengeAccepted social media craze during lockdown.

According to a report on The New York Times, so far more than 3 million photos have been uploaded with the #ChallengeAccepted hashtag and many more have appeared without it.

So what’s the story behind the new challenge?

The challenge is meant for women who want to showcase their support for other women through #WomenSupportingWomen, which has social media users from around the globe partaking in the challenge, often adding a quote about women and their strength to the image posted.

The trend originally started on Instagram and is not the first time this hashtag has taken off. It was originally started in 2016 to raise awareness about cancer. It has been reignited and this time is to support women’s inner and outer beauty.

#ChallengeAccepted has already received criticism by some saying the filter and women showcasing their best image defeats the purpose of the challenge.

To date, local celebrities such as Zenada Mfenyana, Lerato Sengadi and internationally, Kerry Washington and Viola Davis, have also jumped on the bandwagon.

View this post on Instagram #ChallengeAccepted. Love you @michellewilliams and @gabrielamclain! ????????????????❤ A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #ChallengeAccepted. Love you @michellewilliams and @gabrielamclain! ????????????????❤ A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.