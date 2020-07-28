Inside Kim and Kanye’s teary and contentious reunion

Staying in his Wyoming raunch to finish his album and get away from it all, Kanye West has finally reunited with his wife Kim Kardashian-West after a whirlwind week that was unsavoury for both.

The couple has been together for about seven years and have four children. They saw each other for the first time in recent weeks on Monday.

Photos obtained by TMZ shows the pair in a car ride together, both appearing to be very emotional. Kim is seen crying during a stop at a fast-food restaurant, as the contentious conversation was captured by the paparazzi.

Kim was visibly not wearing her wedding ring as she has been trying to get help for Kanye, who has publicly refused it.

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian seeks compassion for husband Kanye West

The couple’s appearance comes after Kanye tweeted a public apology to his wife. E! News reports that the rapper reached out to Kim to discuss their future and his mental health struggles privately.

The source claims Kanye is very focused on various projects which include his music and the recent announcement of the Gap partnership for his clothing brand Yeezy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.