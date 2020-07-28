Twitter reacts to Lorna Maseka allegedly dating EFF’s Floyd Shivambu

A local publication says it has proof that celebrity chef Lorna Maseko and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu have been dating for two years.

According to reports in Sunday World it was revealed that Maseko, who was once Shivambu’s personal chef, has now moved her culinary exploits into his bedroom.

Twitter has reacted in a tailspin as reports by Sunday World indicate that Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko have moved in together.

— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 26, 2020

Clearly not happy with Maseko’s choice, @Kgopotso_VM wrote: “Wow Lorna just had to go and settle for Floyd out of all the men in the World ????”, while @Quevilicious said: “Floyd is a hit and run kind of guy, I feel sorry for Lorna but then that VBS money is going to pay for her bill’s cause Top Billing left her dry!”

Lorna maseko Ujola no Floyd Shivambu??!!!!!!! LORNA MASEKO no FLOYD SHIVAMBU????? 2020 Uyinja Mann!!! Does she have no aspirations of having beautiful babies???? — Michaungelo (@ParagonInfinite) July 26, 2020

Floyd is a hit and run kind of guy, I feel sorry for Lorna but than that VBS money is going to pay for her bill’s cause Top Billing left her dry! — Sasha Fierce (@Quevilicious) July 27, 2020

However, not all Tweeps were throwing shade and either leapt to Shivambu’s defence or conveyed their congratulations.

I’m so happy for Lorna. ???? Floyd is such an intellectual, she’ll never have to deal with boring conversations with no substance like how some of us have been subjected to. ???? — UNDLUNKULU XOLI (@Undlunkulu_Xoli) July 26, 2020

