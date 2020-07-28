Celebs & viral 28.7.2020 11:50 am

Twitter reacts to Lorna Maseka allegedly dating EFF’s Floyd Shivambu

Hayden Horner

Could Floyd and Lorna have found true love?

A local publication says it has proof that celebrity chef Lorna Maseko and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu have been dating for two years.

According to reports in Sunday World it was revealed that Maseko, who was once Shivambu’s personal chef, has now moved her culinary exploits into his bedroom.

Twitter has reacted in a tailspin as reports by Sunday World indicate that Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko have moved in together.

— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 26, 2020

Clearly not happy with Maseko’s choice, @Kgopotso_VM wrote: “Wow Lorna just had to go and settle for Floyd out of all the men in the World ????”, while @Quevilicious said: “Floyd is a hit and run kind of guy, I feel sorry for Lorna but then that VBS money is going to pay for her bill’s cause Top Billing left her dry!”

However, not all Tweeps were throwing shade and either leapt to Shivambu’s defence or conveyed their congratulations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

