What SA celebs have been saying about the Black Lives Matter movement

Rachel Kolisi has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement and openly spoken about racism towards black people.

The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi participated in Blackout Tuesday on 2 June 2020 by posting a black square on Instagram.

One of her most recent posts on the social network platform saw her stand in solidarity with the movement as she captioned the image: “Black Lives Matter.”

The picture was a quote from Australian musician Joel Houston, who is a member of the worship band Hillsong United.

“Hope we’re all having the tough conversations. Hope those speaking out know they’re not alone. Hope if you don’t understand, you’re choosing to learn. I hope our children don’t have to fight these battles,” wrote Rachel.

She also weighed in on racism in South Africa and white privilege in an Instagram video where she had a dialogue with engineer Vere Shaba.

“If you can’t come to terms with this and admit this is the situation in SA, you will keep listening to stuff like this. You’ve got to check yourself because this is everyday life and people talk like white privilege doesn’t exist. Of course, it exists,” she said.

Siya also added his voice to the movement and opened up about his experience while playing for the Springboks in an emotional video on Instagram.

“When I started in rugby, I had to conform. Everything was done in Afrikaans. I couldn’t understand a word and I felt stupid. Even though I was representing SA, I didn’t feel like I was part of the team because my culture wasn’t there.

“Until our lives matter, no lives matter. We are all important, black lives actually matter,” he added.

One user commented that the rugby player should be focusing on “all lives matter”.

Rachel came to her husband’s defence and responded: “The fact is Siya is explaining his struggles as a black man in SA, and instead of just listening or supporting, you bring up your struggle = white privilege.”

Other South African celebrities have also spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, including Pearl Thusi, Minnie Dlamini, AKA and Mihlali Ndamase.

Pearl suggested organising a local protest to tackle police brutality, while AKA encouraged African Americans to “come home” to Africa.

I’ve never organized a PEACEFUL PROTEST/MARCH – if I know anyone who does- please contact me and let’s make it happen. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 3, 2020

African Americans … come home. Simple as that. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020

Seeing my people getting killed for no reason in the US is honestly breaking my heart ???? The level of brutality against black people taking place with no justice or remorse is disturbing! #Blacklivesmatter — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) May 28, 2020

This is what being an influencer is @mihlalii_n we see you pic.twitter.com/CrkE4DhuZf — MaLembede (@MathehLeo) May 31, 2020

