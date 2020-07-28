Prince Kaybee steals Naakmusiq’s celebratory BMW moment

What started as a congratulatory post for actor and musician Anga Makubalo’s (Naakmusiq) new BMW somehow turned into Prince Kaybee making this happy moment about himself.

Naakmasiq posted a picture of himself with his new BMW M8. He captioned it: “BMW M8 competition. Bring your Mercs…”

Prince Kaybee responded: “I studied the comments in this post, I then understood if it was me that posted the same picture with my Merc I was gonna seem arrogant, there were gonna be the nastiest comments to a point people say I rent my cars so I realized I’m playing on the unfair ground. Enjoy your Bmw abuti.”

I studied the comments in this post, I then understood if it was me that posted the same picture with my Merc I was gnna seem arrogant, there were gnna be the nastiest comments to a point people say I rent my cars so I realized I’m playing on unfair ground. Enjoy your Bmw abuti❤️ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 27, 2020

Twitter users were confused as to why Kaybee had to make this about himself.

Naked DJ was caught off guard too, he clapped back to Kaybee’s tweet: “I drove BMWs long before you got your first Merc…That’s not me bragging. Just me simply pointing out that banters about the two brands is something I’ve engaged in long before you eventually surfaced. Tshini.”

With the debate of which brand is better, some noted that Prince Kaybee made a point that whatever he says or does is always taken up the wrong way.

I think Prince Kaybee ment well but because it’s “Prince Kaybee” he was served with that…. pic.twitter.com/NsFYs3NnNf — ????Simtho Biyela???? (@Simtho_Biyela) July 28, 2020

Prince Kaybee is acting like he’s a major shareholder at Mercedes Benz. — Kingducer (@SaMmapago) July 28, 2020





Lol no but Prince Kaybee likes to “insert” himself!! Yathanda ukuzifaka la bhuti…him and Cass, same WhatsApp group!! ???? — Asavela (@AsaKakaza) July 28, 2020





