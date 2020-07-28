Celebs & viral 28.7.2020 10:20 am

Prince Kaybee steals Naakmusiq’s celebratory BMW moment

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Prince Kaybee. Photo: Supplied

With the debate on which brand is better, some noted that Prince Kaybee made a point that whatever he says or do is always taken up the wrong way.

What started as a congratulatory post for actor and musician Anga Makubalo’s (Naakmusiq) new BMW somehow turned into Prince Kaybee making this happy moment about himself.

Naakmasiq posted a picture of himself with his new BMW M8. He captioned it: “BMW M8 competition. Bring your Mercs…”

Prince Kaybee responded: “I studied the comments in this post, I then understood if it was me that posted the same picture with my Merc I was gonna seem arrogant, there were gonna be the nastiest comments to a point people say I rent my cars so I realized I’m playing on the unfair ground. Enjoy your Bmw abuti.”

Twitter users were confused as to why Kaybee had to make this about himself.

Naked DJ was caught off guard too, he clapped back to Kaybee’s tweet: “I drove BMWs long before you got your first Merc…That’s not me bragging. Just me simply pointing out that banters about the two brands is something I’ve engaged in long before you eventually surfaced. Tshini.”

With the debate of which brand is better, some noted that Prince Kaybee made a point that whatever he says or does is always taken up the wrong way.

 


 


