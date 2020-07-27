Was Moonchild’s Channel O performance too sexy for TV?

Even though Moonchild is known for pushing sexual limits during her performances, some viewers were left completely shocked with her Fact Durban Rocks segment.

After the show, which was produced by DJ Tira and aired on Channel O, social media was on fire, with some singing her praises while others expressed their utter surprise.

Tshepo Segodi said, “South Africa wasn’t ready for Moonchild.”

South Africa wasn’t ready for Moonchild #FactDurbanRocks2020 pic.twitter.com/Mb2Qy1nVue — Minister of Unemployment (@tshepo_segodi) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, wives rushed in to spoil the fun for their male partners, and one user wrote: “My wife changed the channel when MoonChild was performing ????#FactDurbanRocks2020”.

My wife changed the channel when MoonChild was performing ????#FactDurbanRocks2020 pic.twitter.com/OPIg5cASAy — Brian.Khabo. (@brianmkandla24) July 26, 2020

Clearly there was also no warning for the unsuspecting families who decided to enjoy the show.

“Me and my fam watching moonchild like…???????? #FactDurbanRocks2020,” wrote a shocked @Charles96164227.

Me and my fam watching moonchild like…???????? #FactDurbanRocks2020 pic.twitter.com/I3cil2Har6 — M I N G U S.. . ???????? (@Charles96164227) July 26, 2020

