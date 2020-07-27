Celebs & viral 27.7.2020 04:28 pm

Was Moonchild’s Channel O performance too sexy for TV?

Hayden Horner
Moonchild knows how to flaunt her sex appeal.

Viewers are saying they were never ready for her “raunchy” singing and dancing.

Even though Moonchild is known for pushing sexual limits during her performances, some viewers were left completely shocked with her Fact Durban Rocks segment.

After the show, which was produced by DJ Tira and aired on Channel O, social media was on fire, with some singing her praises while others expressed their utter surprise.

Tshepo Segodi said, “South Africa wasn’t ready for Moonchild.”

Meanwhile, wives rushed in to spoil the fun for their male partners, and one user wrote: “My wife changed the channel when MoonChild was performing ????#FactDurbanRocks2020”.

Clearly there was also no warning for the unsuspecting families who decided to enjoy the show.

“Me and my fam watching moonchild like…???????? #FactDurbanRocks2020,” wrote a shocked @Charles96164227.

