What to watch on TV tonight: A new lethal and ambitious enemy arrives in ‘The Queen’

Ray

Jamie Foxx gives an Oscar-winning performance in this biographical drama that tells the story of the life and career of legendary musician Ray Charles

Seven-year-old Ray goes blind after his brother’s tragic death, but his mother inspires him to rise above his impairment. His music eventually takes the world by storm.

Airs Monday, 27 July at 9.30pm on BET (DStv channel 129)

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

From child star to one of the most respected actresses of her era, Natalie Wood was a Hollywood darling: she was nominated for three Oscars by the age of 25.

Her life was tragically cut short in 1981 at the age of 43 when she drowned while on a boat trip with her husband, Robert Wagner, and friend Christopher Walken.

This HBO documentary paints an intimate portrait of the iconic actress’ public life and private persona.

Available on Showmax

Tjovitjo

Season 2

Amid poverty and struggle, a hardened pantsula dance leader enters a dark space and searches for redemption and salvation in his community.

The story follows a seemingly misfit rural boy who relocates into an urban slum community on the outskirts of Johannesburg in search of fortunes.

He finds out pretty early that reality far outreaches his perceived romantic idea of what Joburg is before he came there.

The series was originally broadcast on SABC in 2017 and broke viewership records by becoming the most popular drama series on TV in South Africa. It also won several awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Available on Netflix

The Queen

Season 5

Season four concluded with a special finale on 24 July 2020, which set the scene for the next season.

In the season five premiere ‘Rebirth’, the world is turned upside down by the arrival of a new lethal and ambitious enemy. Mildred has yet another surprise for Thato.

Airs weekdays at 9pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available Showmax

The Hip Hop Effect

Season 1

This series looks at the untold story of hip hop in South Africa, showcasing how it became a cultural phenomenon that influences the daily lives of the youth.

It also investigates the trials and tribulations faced by artists on their musical journey.

The show is set to feature interviews with key players in the industry such as Black Noise, Kwesta, Skwatta Kamp and Zola, to name a few.

Airs Mondays at 9pm on SABC 1

