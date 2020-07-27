Masandi signs with international record label– releases new music

Multitalented musician and actor Sandile Mfusi, known as Masandi, is making big moves in music and he told us all about it.

You may know the star from popular telenovelas such as The River and Isibaya. He recently signed to international record label Warner Music.

Masandi was a member of hip hop group, Niche Fam, which opened for international rapper Lil Wayne when he performed in the country in 2011.

He says signing to the record label was a bit of a process, particularly with some management changes at the label.

“There was a bit of back and forth since late last year but we managed to finalise it about two weeks ago. It is great for me, for my brand and my growth within music. I have been an independent artist for some time but during the discussions, I was comfortable with what Warner Music had to offer while keeping some of my independence.”

Masandi says he is a firm believer in music artists being independent, however, there are many challenges that arise that record labels can assist in.

“Being an independent artist requires a lot of resources and finances. Financial challenges will arise, at some point you need that backing. Shooting a music video can cost from R50,000 to R100,000 depending on how big you want it. Then it’s PR, marketing all of that comes from your own pocket.”

He strongly believes signing the deal with Warner Music will take his music and brand to the next level. He recently released iThemba, a song that came from the heart and has a soulful, maskandi feel.

The writing of the track started in 2019, but the song could not be released due to “many hurdles”.

“I don’t even know how the conversation came about but when DJ Gukwa came with the beats, I got lost and attached to them. I went through a spiritual, emotional journey. I just started pouring my heart, whatever that was in my heart I poured into the song.”

iThemba, a song about hope, is more than welcomed during these difficult times, and has helped him do a lot of self-introspection during the lockdown.

“Covid-19 has affected me personally, a few of my family members have been infected but have recovered. It made me look at who and want is important in my life. The power of pray and faith in God. It’s done more strengthening than anything else, an opportunity to strengthen myself internally.”

We can definitely expect more music and a possible return to acting from him, he said.

“There’s amazing music coming your way with the right producers, music that will blow people’s minds.”

