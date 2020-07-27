WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu gives lockdown regulations the middle finger

Zodwa Wabantu is known for her publicity stunts and it seems she’ll go to any lengths to get hits and likes on social media.

From visiting a friend under lockdown, where she took pics without wearing a mask, to arriving at Saturday’s Durban July without a mask, she really does give off the impression of not caring for the law.

And now, in spite of Mazansi not being impressed with her shenanigans, she has given government’s alcohol ban the middle finger by posting an Instagram video of herself drinking in public.

It's Friday,The Energy????????????????????????Noma yini @mampintsha_shimora @mampintsha_shimora

Some followers did not take kindly to Zodwa’s video and bombarded the platform with a variety of comments.

Some responses ranged from “Zo, alcohol during lockdown?” to “The last time I check utshwala buvaliwe nje (alcohol sales are banned)” and “Kanti wena uthwala ubuthathaphi thina sibufuna (But where did you get it when we also want some)?”

