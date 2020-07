Many years ago when we adopted Oliva, our deaf Great Dane, we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. I had made the common mistake of choosing a breed of dog which I knew very little about apart from what I had seen in the movies. I did exactly what so many dog owners do when choosing their new furry family member. This lack of knowledge can of-ten lead to heartache and I really encourage dog lovers to choose their dog carefully. Know what the breed’s purpose is so that you can provide a happy home and enjoy...

I did exactly what so many dog owners do when choosing their new furry family member. This lack of knowledge can of-ten lead to heartache and I really encourage dog lovers to choose their dog carefully. Know what the breed’s purpose is so that you can provide a happy home and enjoy your dog rather than feeling discord with the newest four-legged member of your family. This week we take a look at Working Dog breeds.

Examples are Boerboels, Boxers, Bullmastiffs, Dobermans, Border Collies, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Newfoundlands, and Rottweilers. Working dogs are exactly that – dogs that need a job or purpose. They were originally bred to guard livestock, herd sheep, drive cattle or carry or pull equipment in arduous conditions.

While many of the large, powerful breeds are still used in their working capacity today, they are equally suited to life as devoted family companions. This dichotomy is perfectly displayed in Olivia, our big strong Great Dane weighing in at just under 60kg.

For a Dane she is quite small in stature but believe me when you see her hurtling down the driveway to ward off any perceived threats, she is very impressive in security mode…unless you are an intruder. Before Olivia, I really had not comprehended that as a working breed, she has high protection instincts and will protect me without hesitation.

She is also deaf, which adds an interesting dynamic, and so interprets things slightly differently to hearing dogs. I needed to learn how to communicate with her and set boundaries. On the other hand, she has very little comprehension of her massive size and is often happiest trying to be a lap dog.

Belinda Bolte, Pawfect’s co-founder, and expert dog trainer worked with Oliva and me for many hours. Working breeds are usually intelligent and excel in dog obedience training but they do need a firm consistent hand during training.

