Celebs & viral 27.7.2020 02:11 pm

Kanye apologises to Kim in awkward public tweet

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Kanye West (left) and Kim Kardashian, pictured in December 2018 in New York City, already have daughters Chicago and North, and son Saint. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/Roy Rochlin

Kim Kardashian-West has stood by Kanye West during the difficult moments in his life, asking for compassion rather than minimising his mental health issues.

Kanye West’s erratic behaviour last week seems to be simmering down after he apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, during the weekend.

This time last week, Kanye was going through what many said was a “mental breakdown” after saying outrageous statements on his Twitter account, to taunting his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and having a campaign rally for his supposed presidential run.

The rapper apologised to Kim after publicising their private life and revealing that they were thinking of having an abortion during Kim’s first pregnancy.

“I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”


The rapper is still promoting his album ‘DONDA’ which has no release date yet.


