Mihlali Ndamase puts sex on hold and vows to be celibate until 2021

Mihlali Ndamase has revealed that she plans to be celibate for the rest of this year.

She took to Twitter on 23 July 2020 and asked her followers: “Should I be celibate for the remainder of the year?”

Several people responded with their own personal experiences of being celibate and encouraged Mihlali to do the same.

Many said it was the best decision they ever made, while others joked that they have been celibate since lockdown began.

I have been in celibacy for three years. I have never been happier ???? ☺ ???? ???? Let me know when you decide to end your celibacy, I might as well end it with you. — Cebo ???? (@chiefcebo_) July 23, 2020

I’ve been celibate for 5 months now, my plan was to be celibate for 6 months, im almost at the end of the road and it was the best decision that I have made. I’ve learnt how to control my sexual urges, boost my self esteem and align spiritually. All the best babe???? — Black Queen (@blackqueenrsa) July 23, 2020

The social media influencer then announced her decision within five minutes of her initial post and said that she plans to update fans on her progress in January 2021.

Okay I’m doing it guys ♥️???????? I’ll update y’all in Jan, finna try push for a year. — Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) July 23, 2020

Fans have been supportive of Mihlali’s decision, but some have also warned her that she may miss having sex. One celibate user opened up about her journey and admitted that some days can be difficult.

No sweetie. It doesn’t print a receipt. Honeypots constantly needs to be stirred to keep your face acne free☺ — Shoki N (@FavourIsMyName7) July 23, 2020

???????????? I wanna give you positive vibes but everyday you’ll Sbwl — IG: @cookingwithluyanda (@Luyanda_Maf) July 23, 2020

Been for 1 year and 3 months…and i won’t lie some days it gets very hard — Lebo (Chillie-Bite)???? (@LebohangNgweny1) July 23, 2020

