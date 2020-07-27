Celebs & viral 27.7.2020 01:00 pm

Mihlali Ndamase puts sex on hold and vows to be celibate until 2021

Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram

The influencer plans to update fans on her progress in January next year.

Mihlali Ndamase has revealed that she plans to be celibate for the rest of this year.

She took to Twitter on 23 July 2020 and asked her followers: “Should I be celibate for the remainder of the year?”

Several people responded with their own personal experiences of being celibate and encouraged Mihlali to do the same.

Many said it was the best decision they ever made, while others joked that they have been celibate since lockdown began.

The social media influencer then announced her decision within five minutes of her initial post and said that she plans to update fans on her progress in January 2021.

Fans have been supportive of Mihlali’s decision, but some have also warned her that she may miss having sex. One celibate user opened up about her journey and admitted that some days can be difficult.

