Was Luther Vandross singing about his sugar daddy?

Hayden Horner
Luther Vandross's sexuality once again under the spotlight.

Some tweeps are convinced that ‘Dance With My Father’ was about a male lover.

There was always speculation that late legendary singer Luther Vandross was gay, even though he never officially came out.

In a 2017 iHeart Radio interview, Vandross’s best friend Patti LaBelle said that he didn’t want to come out because he didn’t want to let certain people down.

However, Vandross’s mega-hit song, Dance With My Father, has got Twitter asking if the musician was actually singing about his sugar daddy.

This seemingly innocent tweet has sparked outrage and debate among South Africans and has already been retweeted more than 5,000 times.

However, fans loyal to the artist and his heartfelt lyrics leapt to his defence and accused the originator of the tweet of having “daddy issues”.

