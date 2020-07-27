Babes Wodumo opens up about her new album, ‘Idando Kazi’

Babes Wodumo’s ‘Idando Kazi’ album dropped last Friday and fans of the queen of gqom have been thrilled by the new sounds.

Speaking to The Citizen, the star said the new album was inspired by many things: “I’ve been through a lot during my break. If you listen to the album you will understand as the songs talk about what I have been going through.”

She wants fans and listeners to get good and vosho vibes from the 13 tracks featuring Mampintsha, Madanon, Drega, and many more.

She started recording the album in 2019 and said it was difficult.

“Making an album is not easy. We have arguments in the studio, we have disagreements but I felt that I was ready to be out and heard by my people.”

The shooting for the music video of eLamont during the lockdown came with its challenges.

“It was not as easy, we had to get permits and bodyguards to be able to control the crowd for us, I mean it’s Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha and people were excited to see us but we had to maintain social distancing.”

The pandemic has bought a lot of strain for music artists with most of their income plummeting due to the lockdown regulations, unable to perform to crowds live.

Babes said they hadn’t received much-needed support from the government and they were really struggling during this time, but that they were grateful for the assistance from their municipality, which has held events such as Fact Durban Rocks this past weekend.

On her much publicised private life, she said she regretted putting it into the public. The artist has also had her social media accounts hacked.

“So I have been off for some time but since I’m working on that as I miss my fans.”

With the release of the new album, many people were unhappy with continuous music collaboration with Mampintsa because of the contentious relationship.

“People should also learn to let two people deal with their issues. It’s like when you fight with your parents, you know that you will fix whatever problems you have. Phumani endabeni zami. Get out of my life or don’t get involved in my life.”

Babes also denied any media reports that she was pregnant after her much-praised performance at Fact Durban Rocks on Saturday.

“If I was pregnant everyone would know, it wouldn’t be a secret.

“Did you see how I was dancing at Durban Rocks?” she joked.

The album is available to stream on all major platforms.

