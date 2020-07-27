Celebs & viral 27.7.2020 10:05 am

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Karabo Mokhubela passes away

Yasmeen Sewnarain
‘Skeem Saam’ actor Karabo Mokhubela passes away

Karabo Mokhubela. Picture: Supplied

The actor and radio presenter had been a part of the soapie since it first aired in 2011.

Skeem Skaam actor Karabo Mokhubela has passed away at the age of 40.

The actor, who played the role of Jazzy T on the popular soapie, reportedly died on Sunday night, 26 July 2020.

The news was confirmed by Skeem Skaam‘s official page on Twitter.

Mokhubela had been a part of the Skeem Saam community since the soapie first aired in 2011.

He was a music producer on the show and also played the role of Bontle’s (Keamogetswe Leburu) onscreen boyfriend.

The cause of death is not yet publicly known.

Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in on social media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 