‘Skeem Saam’ actor Karabo Mokhubela passes away

Skeem Skaam actor Karabo Mokhubela has passed away at the age of 40.

The actor, who played the role of Jazzy T on the popular soapie, reportedly died on Sunday night, 26 July 2020.

The news was confirmed by Skeem Skaam‘s official page on Twitter.

Rest in Peace Karabo (JAZZY T) Mokhubela. You will be sorely missed! We keep his loved ones in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/qgcQqrZda7 — OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 9 (@SkeemSaam3) July 26, 2020

Mokhubela had been a part of the Skeem Saam community since the soapie first aired in 2011.

He was a music producer on the show and also played the role of Bontle’s (Keamogetswe Leburu) onscreen boyfriend.

The cause of death is not yet publicly known.

Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in on social media.

RIP to my onscreen boyfriend ❤️

Karabo Mokhubela “JAZZY T” ????????I will always miss you hun . pic.twitter.com/QS9Fidll7M — kea_Leburu (@kea_Leburu) July 26, 2020

RIP. U will always be in our hearts. We will always keep and treasure the talent u showcased on our screens — Queen Blexi (@QBlexi) July 26, 2020

Yes , that’s my on screen boyfriend ???????? . I’m still in disbelief — kea_Leburu (@kea_Leburu) July 26, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the Skeem Saam Cast. ???????????????? — LaDlamini, Hlubi ???????????????? (@Litha_Le2) July 26, 2020

