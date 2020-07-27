Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ fourth most-searched song on Shazam

Local musician and producer Master KG’s continuous rise to international fame is on a nonstop journey and over the past weekend, Jerusalema reached higher heights, ranking in many music charts.

Now with 50 million YouTube views for the smash hit featuring Nomcebo, it has been replicated worldwide. Master KG also has more to celebrate after he made it into the global artists ranking at number 44 for the most streams on iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music.

The comments section of the video has reached over 28,000 filled with congratulating messages from all over the world. As the song pleads for God’s guidance in the journey of life is now being hailed as a much needed encouraging mood booster during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Italian clergy, to France, America, Chile, and Africa, many and different versions of dance challenges have filled our social media timelines.

Jerusalema has also secured the spot as the fourth most searched song on the app Shazam, further cementing his unprecedented international achievement.

Master KG is overjoyed: “Two years ago I dropped Skeleton Move which did 23 million views as my first single as a mainstream artist. Seeing Jerusalema doing even more makes me emotional. When we recorded this song on 29 August 2019 with Nomcebo, we never thought it would go this far.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the success of this song. This is proof that God has time for everything. I am happy and I thank God for taking me this far. I look forward to more,” he said in a statement.

