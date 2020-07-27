How to make a smoothie your kids will enjoy

Smoothie bowls are thick and delicious and, the best part? The topping options are endless and guaranteed to incorporate some really healthy ingredients into your little one’s diet.
Squish 100% fruit and veg purees are the perfect addition to your favourite smoothie bowl. The result? A nutrient-dense breakfast, or snack perfect for even the fussiest of eaters. Why not have some fun with the toppings, and use fruit or other foods that baby likes to make a smiley face.
For your smoothie base you will need to blend :
(Makes two)
2 big handfuls spinach
2 small frozen bananas (They must be frozen to ensure the consistency of your smoothie is thick and creamy, almost ice-cream like)
Your choice of Squish 100% fruit puree
2 teaspoons spirulina powder (optional)
3/4 cup oats
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoons cinnamon
3 cups of full-cream yoghurt
For toppings you will need:
– Granola- Home-made is best but if time is not what you have to spare then try to find one without too much added sugar
– Fresh fruit faces – banana slices for the mouth, apples or kiwi fruit for eyes, strawberries/berries for noses. The options are endless!
– Other things you can incorporate if you have them in your pantry: raisins, cranberries, popped rice cereal, chia seeds, coco nibs, dried fruit. Use what you have and simply get creative.
Let your kids get involved and have fun decorating their own smoothie bowl with all their favourite toppings. Let them be as creative as possible and show them how different textures and colours can add to their healthy work of art.
Squish 100% fruit and veg pouches are so helpful in adding tasty flavour to your smoothie bowl. Makes one wonder what else you could get away with. Frozen Cauliflower or sweet potato smoothie bowl anyone? There’s only one way to find out!
