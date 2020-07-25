VDJ2020: All the best looks from the Vodacom Durban July

Although the event was held behind closed doors, this didn’t stop some revelers from partaking in the festivities with many choosing to get all dressed up and enjoy the activities from the comfort of their homes.

This year’s partnership with the Durban Fashion Fair saw the fashion element of the event taken care of by showcasing designers from the province. The Vodacom Durban July also ran a competition to see who could design the best mask. DJ Tira brought the house down with his virtual set.

Here are some the best looks of the Vodacom Durban July so far:

Masks:

This year’s theme was called Butterflies and due to Covid regulations many pulled out all the stops to ensure that their masks matched their outfits. Take a look at some the best ones here:

Fashion

Those fortunate enough to set foot on the field did so in style. Most notably Rhythm City actress, Mapula Mafole, who sported a look from design extraordinaire Quiteria Atelier, who said: “When (we) think of Butterflies, we think Of Spring, Summer, Pollen and the ocean. Feeling light and playful. Nothing too serious but more gentle. I wanted Mapula to feel like a child again. This fabric is light and carefree yet the couture side of me needed to still remain. “

