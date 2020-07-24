Durban July: Everything you need to know about #VDJ2020

For the first time in the history of the event, the Vodacom Durban July will find itself going digital in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines and help curb the spread of Covid-19.
According to a statement issued by the event’s organisers, The Vodacom Durban July is the first major horseracing event and the first Vodacom sponsored event to be hosted since the start of lockdown.
To further get with the times and support local small businesses that have been hardest hit by Covid-19, #VDJ2020 organisers have launched a nationwide design competition.
“The Vodacom Durban July will go ahead behind closed doors as planned on Saturday 25 July as a broadcast-only event, live on SuperSport 4 and SuperSport 10 from 13h00 to 16h00.”
Pop culture fanatics and fashion lovers can catch the official pre-party on Channel O on Friday, 24 July, from 20h00 to 00h00 and an after-party on Saturday, 25 July, from 18h00 to 00h00 to celebrate in accordance with government regulations and health protocols.
This year, @channelotv will be bringing you The Vodacom Durban July Weekend Experience bringing you the best entertainment all weekend long! Tune in to kick off the weekend with the Lockdown House Party the Vodacom Durban July edition pre-Party on Friday 23 July and then again on Saturday si jiva busuku bonke with Fact Durban Rocks followed by the Lockdown House Party – the VDJ After Party! We’ll close off the weekend with Moja Aux Sessions, happening back to back with Fact Durban Rocks, the Sunday Durban Experience! C O M P E T I T I ON: Post a picture in your dopest outfit and your butterfly themed mask, using #LockdownHouseParty and #VDJ2020 and stand a chance to win lifestyle prizes including an outfit from a Durban based designer compliments of @dbntourism, a cash prize to the value of R10 000 and vouchers from @hollywoodbets and stay connected to the Vodacom Durban July Weekend Experience with 10Gigs data package compliments of @Vodacom. Share your pic and tag #LockdownHouseParty and #VDJ2020 to enter. A winner will be announced on Sunday 26 July 2020.
