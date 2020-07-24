Lock me up and I will tell them everything – Kanye warns Kim

We may have thought Kanye West was going to drop his new album ‘DONDA’ on Friday, which might be one of the reasons for the publicity this whole week.

Instead, the personal family drama is in the spotlight once again.

This week has been a rollercoaster for Kanye, from his controversial campaign rally in South Carolina, followed by three-day rants on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian-West released a statement on Wednesday where she said people should support Kanye right now rather than laughing at him during his mental episode.

Kanye has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and been open in the past of his struggles with mental health and not taking his medication.

It has been revealed that his wife and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, have tried to send him a doctor a few times.

Kanye repeatedly said they tried to “lock him up” as his public appearance worried those close to him.

The Sun reports that Kanye will “tell all” if Kim stages an intervention and possibly “live stream” any attempt by her to “lock him up” following his claims that she’s trying to get him hospitalised.

Kanye has tweeted his disdain for Kris, calling her a white supremacist and vocalising his objection against any type of help from the Kardashian family.

READ NEXT: Kanye compares himself to Mandela in epic Twitter meltdown

Hyping his album ‘DONDA’ this whole week, he unexpectedly didn’t drop it. It’s unclear if Taylor Swift’s surprise release album ‘Folklore’ on Thursday was the reason for this.

Kanye has also mentioned friends who have visited him at his Wyoming ranch during this time. Comedian Dave Chappelle went to check up on him.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE ???? pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.