Babes Wodumo drops new music but Twitter asks why she’s still working with Mampintsha

Sandisiwe Mbhele
The new track ‘eLamont’ dropped on Friday with album ‘Idandokazi’ and people couldn’t help but notice Mampintsha in the music video.

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is back with some new music, and fans and gqom music lovers are here for it. However as she trended for the new music, the appearance of partner Mampintsha did not sit well with some.

Many tweeps were happy she was trending because of music rather than her personal life. But some couldn’t help but mention that the song featured Mampintsha, as the couple’s private problems have been made public for all to see.


The pair have had a tumultuous relationship, Babes has before released videos of her being abused by Mampinstha. The court case against him was subsequently dropped and the couple reconciled.

Some Twitter users had neither forgotten nor forgiven, saying supporting Babes’ new music was the same as supporting Mampintsha.


One Twitter user pointed out that the artists were a duo and people had to deal with it.


