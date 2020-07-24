Babes Wodumo drops new music but Twitter asks why she’s still working with Mampintsha

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is back with some new music, and fans and gqom music lovers are here for it. However as she trended for the new music, the appearance of partner Mampintsha did not sit well with some.

The new track eLamont dropped on Friday with album ‘Idandokazi’ and people couldn’t help but notice Mampintsha in the music video.

Many tweeps were happy she was trending because of music rather than her personal life. But some couldn’t help but mention that the song featured Mampintsha, as the couple’s private problems have been made public for all to see.



The pair have had a tumultuous relationship, Babes has before released videos of her being abused by Mampinstha. The court case against him was subsequently dropped and the couple reconciled.

Some Twitter users had neither forgotten nor forgiven, saying supporting Babes’ new music was the same as supporting Mampintsha.

Babes Wodumo makes nicer music when she’s solo. I wish Mampintsha could just leave her alone!???? — Thato???? (@thatotropez) July 24, 2020





Is it necessary for babes wodumo to feature mapintsha on every song? pic.twitter.com/WxEa0b3Pki — BIN (@BINLADEN_SA) July 24, 2020

Supporting Babes Wodumo means supporting her abuser, Mampintsha , and tbh I’m not coming to that party. — Dennis Rodman (@GivenDeLuxe) July 24, 2020

One Twitter user pointed out that the artists were a duo and people had to deal with it.

So you guys are still complaining about Mampintsha featuring on every Babes Wodumo’s songs still to this day? Let me break it down for you one last time,Babes is the girl and Wodumo is Mampintsha.They’re duo group.Hope y’all understand from now on… pic.twitter.com/OS4tt2PqB7 — Sundowns _Fanatic ???? ???? ???? (@Fantastic_SoLo) July 24, 2020



