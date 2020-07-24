Violin cover of Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ is as brilliant as the original

Violinist Davina Mae Gordon has made an amazing cover of Master KG’s song Jerusalema.

With many around the world participating in the Jerusalema dance challenge, there have been many covers from Spanish, sign language and now violin.

Jerusalema has seen an explosion globally recently, the song was released late in 2019 and has been a big hit too in South Africa.

Despite not being nominated for this year’s SAMAs, this hasn’t stopped the song reach the heights it has.

Priests and nuns have been enjoying the song too.

Master KG said he took full advantage of the international recognition and decided to do a remix with Nigerian artist Burna Boy which has now made it to Billboard dance charts in France.

The music video of the song has been viewed over 45 million times.

