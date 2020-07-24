Nadia Nakai new music video deleted after YouTube hack

Just two days after releasing her highly anticipated music video for new track 40 bars, Nadia Nakai’s YouTube account was hacked.

The song featuring Emtee has been reloaded after the video was deleted.

Responding to the hack she said: “I have been hacked and they deleted my mother******* music video. But it’s okay. I am always going to re-up. I am so touched because there was so much positivity everybody loved the video…please go watch the new link. I am so gatvol.”

Apparently someone did hack my YouTube account to JUST delete 40 Bars!? Like wow ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ I think the amount of views and how they were growing had people stessed! — #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) July 23, 2020





She added: “So dese lames really had to hack my YouTube account and delete 40 Bars! It’s actually toooooooo much Fire!!! I don’t get it, but I get it! Guys please get my views back up!”

Nakai said this is not the first time she was hacked: “All I do is get hacked.”

Her fans said the reason she got hacked was that she was doing something right and her haters couldn’t stand it anymore.

When such starts happening it means you’re doing something right. The foot on their necks is causing more damage than you actually see… Hape batho ba loya???? https://t.co/Ajk0Vs1qUT — Ⓜ️ÅRTHÅ ???????? (@Martha_KingM2) July 23, 2020





