Cassper says media will paint soon-to-be broke celebs as ‘dumb’

As the entertainment and music industry battles during the lockdown, rapper Cassper Nyovest commented on the hardships many artists are going through.

Sharing his views on social media, Cassper said we shouldn’t be surprised by the news of many in the industry who would lose their possessions.

“Many people in our industry are going to lose their homes and their cars because nobody was prepared for a year with no income and watch what the media gon’ do with our stars. They gonna paint them like dumb people who never knew what to do with all their riches. MARK MY WORDS!!!”

He further stated that people should keep their favourite celebrities in their thoughts and prayers as no one was safe from experiencing these losses.

A fan replied with a proposed headline the media would paint if his music rival, AKA, lost everything.

“AKA Sana Lutho AKA Sana Moto AKA sana indlu AKA Sayi Tholi I R350.” Translated, AKA has nothing left, AKA doesn’t have a car, AKA doesn’t have a house anymore, AKA receives R350 grant.

Broooo… This is gonna be a headline!!! Exactly how you wrote it!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 23, 2020



AKA has also been vocal how tough the lockdown has been on his pockets, expressing he hasn’t made money since March, one of the reasons he started his paid-for app, AKA TV.

Some artists such as singer Simphiwe Dana has pushed the sports, arts and culture department to pay them the relief fund offered by the department, with many delays in paying them.

