Will Smith hit over head with computer box

Will Smith knows how to laugh at himself.

The actor shared the hilarious video of the incident and it’s breaking the Internet

From relationship scandals to delinquent kids, it’s fair to say that Will Smith’s year has not been going too well.

And, to add insult to injury (literally), the world-famous actor recently got banged over the head with a computer box while offering to assist his movers at home.

Always one to make light of any situation, Smith, who is also known for his hugely successful comedic roles, decided to share the video on Instagram… and we are cracking ourselves up over how funny it is.

The video, which has since also appeared on Facebook, was an instant viral hit and has been viewed and shared by some 22 million of Smith’s fans.

ME: 2020:⁣ ⁣ ???? @maxgoodrich

