One for the legends: Oskido’s new show drops on MTV

Music maestro and living legend, DJ Oskido’s new show is the type of mood-uplifter we all need during the lockdown.

Legends Live on MTV Base gives industry legends such as DJ Fresh, Glen Lewis, and upcoming legends such as Shimza, a platform to perform.

“It started at the beginning of the lockdown. My son actually came up with the idea, we started streaming it every Sunday on my Youtube channel. It started getting big on that platform that’s where MTV approached me to say wow maybe lets put this on a bigger platform,” he said in a recent interview with The Citizen.

He said it was also to acknowledge DJ legends and how music has evolved over time by teaching younger audiences musical instruments they may not know of.

One of the other reasons the stream sessions were created was because Covid-19 has been a real knock in revenue for any musician and DJ.

“It’s very very tough, we’re going through a lot as an industry. Some artists have gone to the studio to make music cause they spent a lot time at home, which is an upside. But when you look at record sales, they went down, technology and streaming came in. What happened is that 80% of our performance became our earnings and only about 20% of royalties. A huge chunk of our earnings has been lost.”

He said he hasn’t received any relief from the government but whatever comes, they would appreciate it.

With the pandemic causing a lot of anxiety, Oskido said he’s just grateful that he’s alive and taking every day as it comes.

“Its more gratitude right now looking at the smaller things in life. I am grateful I’m still alive and breathing.”

Legends Live airs every Friday on MTV Base at 6pm, watch the full interview above.

