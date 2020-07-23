What to watch on TV tonight: Stix breaks up with Kea in ‘Rhythm City’

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained

Guys with Kids

Season 1

This sitcom from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Jimmy Fallon sees three friends in their 30s struggle as parents to raise their children because they themselves are still children at heart.

Thankfully, Gary, Chris and Nick have each other to help navigate the highs and lows of fatherhood – while still trying desperately to remain dudes.

Airs Thursdays at 8.30pm on SABC 2

B*A*P*S

Oscar-winner Halle Berry stars in this 1997 comedy about the clash of the classes.

Two women from the inner city move to LA to become dancers but end up scamming a dying millionaire and eventually become B*A*P*S (Black American Princesses).

Airs Thursday, 23 July at 5.25pm on BET (DStv channel 129)

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

Season 2

We’ve seen what the Real Housewives of Orange County, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Beverly Hills and Dallas get up to. Now it’s time to take a peek inside the opulent lives of Johannesburg’s richest women.

This partially-scripted reality show is the first instalment of The Real Housewives franchise set in Africa.

You can binge-watch the first two seasons on Showmax while you wait for the third.

Available on Showmax

Intersexions

Season 2

Intersexions is regarded as one of the best South African drama series. The award-winning show was first broadcast in 2010 on SABC 1 but has made a comeback on streaming platform Netflix.

Follow the lives of young South Africans as they navigate relationships and sex in this popular educational show

A series of intimate encounters entangles a group of people as they face the consequences of HIV transmission.

Available on Netflix

Rhythm City

Season 14

The series revolves around two empires in the entertainment space, the Generos and the Ndlovus, and how their heirs want to dominate the scene. Past rivalries, infidelity, backstabbing, love, and pain are the order of the day.

In the latest episode, Stix breaks up with Kea. Mzi has the guys’ over to fill up his empty home. Cuba is hurt and vulnerable.

Airs weekdays at 7pm on e.tv

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.